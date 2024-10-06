Madhya Pradesh: Woman Held Hostage For 16 Years By Husband's Family, Rescued

A woman in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh was rescued after she was held hostage for 16 years by her husband's family.



According to a report by India Today, the woman, Ranu Sahu, was rescued after a complaint was lodged by her father with the police. As per the complaint, Ranu was married in 2006 but her in-laws did not allow her to meet her family since 2008 and also they were harassing her. She was also isolated from her children, the complaint said.



Ranu's father Kishan Lal was informed by the neighbours of her in-laws about her deteriorating health condition, later he lodged a complaint. The police along with the help of an NGO rescued Ranu and she was admitted to the hospital. The police said that further investigation is on.