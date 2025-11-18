Madhya Pradesh: With Eye on 2028 Assembly Polls, BJP Unveils Cluster Development Plan

Bhopal: The ruling BJP has unveiled a cluster development plan to improve infrastructure in the tribal belt and connect ‘every tribal family’ in Madhya Pradesh keeping in view the 2028 Assembly polls.

The ambitious project will be carried out by the ‘tribal civil society’ without taking help of the government, a senior BJP functionary told Deccan Chronicle on Monday.

The project was cleared at a meeting of senior party functionaries including BL Santosh and attended by chief minister Mohan Yadav, sources said.

The BJP has focused 47 Assembly constituencies in the state, reserved for scheduled tribes, for implementation of the project, sources said.

BJP holds 25 of the total 47 (ST) Assembly seats in the state.

“It is a mass contact exercise of a different kind. Every tribal family in the state would be connected almost daily during the implementation of the project”, a senior BJP functionary said, requesting not to be quoted.

As per the plan, the entire tribal belt in the state will be divided into clusters of three-four villages and each cluster will remain under the charge of a sitting BJP MLA or a former party MLA to monitor implementation of the project in their respective areas.

Cluster committees will be constituted and the local BJP MLA or former party MLA will head the committees.

The cluster committees will be given the responsibility of improving education, health, employment, drinking water and livelihood in their areas.

They will take steps to curb migration in their areas.

BJP has already prepared the demographic and socio-economic profile of each cluster for implementation of the plan, the BJP leader said.