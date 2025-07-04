Madhya Pradesh To Hike Entry Fees For Tiger Reserves And National Parks From October 1

Bhopal: The entry fee for visitors to the tiger reserves and national parks in Madhya Pradesh has been revised.

A government notification dated October 22, 2024, proposing a 10 percent hike in the entry fee for 2025–26, will come into force on October 1, when the tiger reserves and national parks in the state reopen after the monsoon, a senior forest officer said on Thursday.

The tiger reserves and national parks remain closed during the monsoon from July 1 to September 30, as it is the breeding season for wild animals.

Additionally, rivers, rivulets, and streams in the forests are flooded due to heavy rains during the season, making the wildlife sanctuaries inhospitable for visitors, the forest officer added.

The current entry fee for six tourists visiting from Monday to Friday is Rs 2,400, and on weekends (Saturday–Sunday), it is Rs 3,000.

From October 1, there will be an increase of Rs 240 and Rs 300 in the two categories, respectively.

Tourists will also be charged an additional fee of Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500 for hiring a gypsy to travel inside the reserves.

Madhya Pradesh, known as the ‘Tiger State of India’, boasts nine tiger reserves: Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura, Panna, Sanjay-Dubri, Ratapani, Veerangana Durgavati, and Madhav.

The state has the highest number of tigers in the country, with a population of 785.

Madhya Pradesh also has 11 national parks: Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Panna, Satpura, Sanjay-Dubri, Madhav, Van Vihar, Ghughua Fossil, Mandla Plant Fossil, and Veerangana Durgavati.