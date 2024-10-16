Madhya Pradesh: Ex-Govt. Auditor Caught With Over Rs 100 Cr Assets

Bhopal: A retired junior auditor who had served in the Madhya Pradesh government’s technical education department is worth over Rs 100 crore, raids by the Lokayukta at the locations associated with him have revealed.

The special police establishment of the Bhopal unit of Lokayukta on Monday conducted searches at six locations associated with the retired junior auditor Ramesh Hingorani here and found properties worth over Rs 100 crore amassed by him, a member of the raid party said.

The raids continued till the last reports came.

“We are still making valuations of assets found in his (Hingrani’s) possession. Preliminary assessment suggested that the retired government employee has amassed assets worth over Rs 100 crore”, the police officer said, requesting not to be quoted.

According to him, the searches were conducted in his bungalow in Bairagarh, two schools run by him and a marriage garden owned by him.

All the assets are located in and around Bhopal, the police officer said.

Hingorani had been under the radar of the Lokayukta ever since complaints were made to the anti-corruption body that he had acquired properties disproportionate to his known sources of income, the police officer said.

The raids have yielded gold, diamond jewellery and documents indicating investments in the real estate sector, he added.

He along with his two sons faced charges of encroaching government lands and selling them illegally, sources said.

A marriage garden owned by them was demolished two years ago after it was found that it was built on government land, the police said.

“This is perhaps the first time a retired state government employee has been found to have amassed ill-gotten properties of this scale”, the police officer said.