 Top
Home » Nation

Madhya Pradesh Records Over 10 Lakh Stray Dogs: NHM Report

Nation
8 Nov 2025 12:37 PM IST

Six major cities account for the highest number of dog bite cases as state targets rabies-free status by 2030

Madhya Pradesh Records Over 10 Lakh Stray Dogs: NHM Report
x
An NHM study reveals Madhya Pradesh has more than 10 lakh stray dogs, with Indore, Bhopal, and Jabalpur reporting the most dog bite cases in 2024.

Madhya Pradesh is home to more than 10 lakh stray dogs, with six cities reporting the highest number of dog bite incidents, according to a study by the National Health Mission (NHM).

The NHM report estimates the state’s stray dog population at 10,09,000, with Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, and Jabalpur together accounting for over six lakh of them.

Indore topped the list for dog bite cases in 2024, reporting 30,304 incidents, followed by Bhopal with 19,285 and Jabalpur with 13,619 cases.

The NHM is implementing the National Rabies Control Programme in six cities of Madhya Pradesh, aiming to make them rabies-free by 2030.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
madhya pradesh stray dogs dogs 
Rest of India Madhya Pradesh 
Rabindra Nath Choudhury
About the AuthorRabindra Nath Choudhury
Rabindra Nath Choudhury is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. He covers politics, wildlife, tourism, forest and environment, social issues, science, education, women and child development related issues, youth affairs, business, industries and sports.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X