Madhya Pradesh Records Over 10 Lakh Stray Dogs: NHM Report

Madhya Pradesh is home to more than 10 lakh stray dogs, with six cities reporting the highest number of dog bite incidents, according to a study by the National Health Mission (NHM).

The NHM report estimates the state’s stray dog population at 10,09,000, with Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, and Jabalpur together accounting for over six lakh of them.

Indore topped the list for dog bite cases in 2024, reporting 30,304 incidents, followed by Bhopal with 19,285 and Jabalpur with 13,619 cases.

The NHM is implementing the National Rabies Control Programme in six cities of Madhya Pradesh, aiming to make them rabies-free by 2030.