Madhya Pradesh Plans To Develop Archaeological Sites As Tourism Centres, Turn State As Wedding Destination Like Rajasthan

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government has unveiled the plan to develop archaeological sites in the state as tourism Centres and turn MP as a wedding destination.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav rolled out the mega plan to exploit tourism potential of the state by focusing on the new sectors of tourism, on the sidelights of the three-day Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart, a tourism- promotion event which entered the second day on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh tourism development department in coordination with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will develop world-class tourism infrastructure at the ASI-protected site to turn them as major tourist Centres, Mr. Yadav said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the ASI and the state tourism department here on Saturday to preserve Madhya Pradesh’s heritage and boost tourism.

Madhya Pradesh has 18 World Heritage Monuments.

The state plans to develop several tourist spots as wedding destinations by improving connectivity between these areas and the important cities.

The state government also plans to develop the state as a film production hub in the country.

The MP tourism board has signed an agreement with the Balaji TeleFilms, which will invest at least Rs 50 crore over the next five years in web series, films, short films, and documentaries shot in Madhya Pradesh.

This will help establish Madhya Pradesh as a major destination for film and digital content production, boost local creativity talent, and develop infrastructure and production capabilities in the state.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has significantly advanced the tourism sector, and Madhya Pradesh is keeping pace under his leadership. Policies have been outlined to promote tourism in the state. The Travel Mart will serve as an effective medium for tourism development and will be organized annually”, Mr. Yadav said.

Mr. Yadav informed that investment proposals worth Rs 3,665 crore have been received on the first day itself.