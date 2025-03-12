Madhya Pradesh: Ladli Behna Yojana Beneficiaries to Get Pension, Insurance

Bhopal: Around 1.27 crore women beneficiaries of the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ of the Madhya Pradesh government will be included in the three Central welfare schemes to avail additional benefits of pension and insurance cover, provided under these programmes.

This was announced by deputy chief minister Jagdish Devda, who holds the finance portfolio, while presenting an annual budget of Rs 4,21,032 crore for 2025-26, a 15 percent increase over the last fiscal, in the state Assembly here on Wednesday.

The budget has earmarked Rs 18,669 crore for the implementation of the “Ladli Behna Yojana”, which had proved a game-changer for the ruling BJP in the 2023 Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

Piggybacking on the populist scheme, BJP retained power in the state by securing 163 seats in the 230-member Assembly in the last polls.

The scheme providing Rs 1,250 per month to the beneficiaries was introduced by the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government barely four months before the November 2023 Assembly elections in the state.

The beneficiaries of the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ will now be included in the three Central welfare schemes, Atal Pension Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Suraksha Yojana to get additional benefits of pension and insurance cover, Mr Devda said.

The Atal Pension Yojana, introduced to ensure financial security to the women working in the unorganized sector, provides a certain amount in form of pension ranging from Rs 1,000- Rs 5,000 per month to a beneficiary.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Yojana, the family of the deceased beneficiary gets an insurance cover of Rs one lakh in case of a normal death and Rs two lakh in case of accidental death.

The Prime Minister Jeevan Suraksha Yojana provides Rs two lakh to the family of the deceased beneficiary.

While the annual budget for 2025-26 has proposed no new taxes, Mr Devda estimated the fiscal deficit at 4.66 percent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

An outlay of Rs 47,296 crore has been made for the development of scheduled tribes and Rs 32,633 crore for the welfare of the scheduled castes, in the budget.