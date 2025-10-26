Madhya Pradesh Judge Threatened Of Elimination, His House Attacked

BHOPAL: Unidentified miscreants threatened to kill a judge and attacked his house in a Madhya Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at Bhalumunda, around 35 km from district headquarters of Anuppur, police said.

According to the police, a group of unidentified persons had gathered outside the official residence of the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) Amandeep Singh Chabbra at Bhalumunda at around 12.30 am and started hurling abuses at him.

They threatened to eliminate him.

The judge and his family members were asleep at the time.

The miscreants then damaged his properties and pelted stones at his house.

They fled the spot when the judge came out of his house, police said.

The judge filed a complaint in the Bhalumunda police station regarding the incident, Anuppur district superintendent of police Moti-ur Rehman said.

A case has been registered against unknown persons under Sections 224 (threat of injury to a public servant), 296 (obscene songs and acts), 324 (mischief), 331 (6) (house trespass or house-breaking), 333 (house trespass with preparation for hurt), and 351 (3) (threat of death, grievous hurt, or destruction of property by fire) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police began a probe into it.

A probe is on to ascertain if the attack was linked to any court order issued by the judge, police said.