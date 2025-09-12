Madhya Pradesh Government To Audit Ladli Behna Beneficiaries To Remove Ineligible Names

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government may go for a decision to audit the beneficiaries under its flagship scheme, Ladli Behna, to delete the ineligible names.

The move comes in the wake of complaints being received about ineligible beneficiaries being benefited by the scheme.

Sources disclosed to this newspaper on Friday that the process of the audit of the beneficiaries may be completed before the state government goes for revision of the monthly incentive under the scheme from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500, scheduled to come into force after the upcoming Diwali festival.

Around 1.26 crore women beneficiaries have currently been enrolled under the scheme.

The ineligible beneficiaries will first be asked to give up their claims through a public appeal.

The measure will follow a departmental scrutiny to remove the ineligible beneficiaries from the scheme, a senior officer said, unwilling to be quoted.

The move comes close on the heels of state urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya indicating on September nine that complaints have been received regarding ineligible beneficiaries being enrolled in the scheme.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav on Friday announced that the monthly incentive under the scheme would be hiked by Rs 250 to Rs 1,500 on the occasion of ‘Bhai Dooj’ (the Hindu festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters) which falls on October 23 this year.

The chief minister made the announcement while releasing the 28th instalment to 1.26 crore women beneficiaries under the scheme amounting to Rs 1,541 crore.

The state government has so far disbursed a whopping Rs 41,000 crore under the scheme.

Mr. Yadav said that the incentive under the scheme would be increased to Rs 3,000 per month in phases.

The scheme had proved to be a game changer for the BJP helping it retain power in Madhya Pradesh in the 2023 Assembly polls.

It was introduced by the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government barely three months before the last Assembly elections.

The move by the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government came days after the then Madhya Pradesh Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath had made a pledge to provide a monthly incentive of Rs 1,000 to women if Congress returned to power in the state in the 2023 polls.’