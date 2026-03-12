Madhya Pradesh / ‘Gangster Groom’ Arrested From Wedding Mandap, Accused of Extorting Priest To Fund His Marriage Function

Bhopal: An alleged gangster was arrested at his marriage mandap here on charges of kidnapping a priest for ransom to fund his wedding function, police said on Thursday.

The groom, identified as Akash Bajpai, along with three of his alleged accomplices were arrested during his wedding ceremony here late on Wednesday evening based on a complaint filed by the alleged victim, in-charge of Kohefiza police station K G Shukla said.

According to the police, Akash, who has around 35 cases pending against him, has allegedly been heading a gang of extortionists since 2018.

He allegedly abducted a priest from the latter’s rented house here on Monday night after plotting to honey-trap him for extortion.

As per the plot, a woman, an alleged member of the gang, entered the priest’s house on Monday night and started shouting, leading around a dozen of the alleged gang members, who were waiting outside, to move into the house and abduct the priest after assaulting him, police said.

According to the police, the gang had then made a phone call to his brother and asked a ransom of Rs eight lakh to release him.

The priest’s brother however had expressed his inability to arrange such a huge amount immediately and secured release of his brother by making online payment of Rs 50,000 as first instalment of ransom money.

The priest lodged a complaint in the Kohefiza police station on Tuesday night after his release, leading to arrest of the alleged gangster during his wedding ceremony here on Wednesday night, police said.