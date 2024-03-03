Madhya Pradesh: CM launches air ambulance service

Bhopal: Chief minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday launched the air ambulance service in Madhya Pradesh to airlift critically ill patients and injured persons to the hospitals.

Mr Yadav virtually launched the medical facility christened as “PM Shri Air Ambulance Service” on the sidelines of the two-day Regional Industry Conclave which ended in Ujjain in the state on Saturday.

Later, Mr Yadav reached the Ujjain police line helipad and inspected the service.

“It is a historic decision by my government to introduce air ambulance service in Madhya Pradesh. The new facility will save lives of the poor. I am happy that it is being started in the entire state for every person. It is a free-of-cost service”, he said while launching the service.

Taking to X, he said, “Adding a new chapter in the health services in Madhya Pradesh, I along with Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal launched ‘PM Shri Air Ambulance Service’ today at the Regional Industry Conclave, through a single click”.

Under the air ambulance service, helicopters will be deployed in all the districts of the state and will have specialised doctors, and paramedics.

The air ambulances will be equipped with ICU facilities to attend to critically ill and injured persons.

The command centre of the service is located in Bhopal, and it is connected to all health centres and district hospitals in the state.

If required, critically ill patients can also be taken to hospitals in Delhi, Mumbai and other places for advanced healthcare using this service.

The facility would be of great help to the victims of industrial and road accidents.

Doctors and paramedics deployed in the service would be given specialised training, officials said.