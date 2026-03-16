Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Launch Crackdown On LPG Cylinder Black Marketing

BHOPAL: Amid panic over shortage of cooking gas, triggered by the Iran war, Madhya Pradesh government on Monday launched a crackdown on the black marketing and hoarding of LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) cylinders across the state.

Raids were conducted by the state food and civil supply department at 1025 places across Madhya Pradesh, leading to seizure of 1357 LPG cylinders, a spokesman of the state government said here.

Eight FIRs have so far been registered against those found prima facie involved in black marketing and hoarding of the LPG cylinders.

According to the spokesman, a six-member team has been constituted at the state level to coordinate with the oil companies regarding availability of petrol, diesel, CNG, PNG and domestic LPG to ensure their uninterrupted supply across the state.

The operations of gas agencies- timely distribution of cylinders, and status of consumer complaints- are under constant review, the spokesman said.

The district collectors have been instructed to act promptly if any complaints regarding delay in the distribution of LPG cylinders are received, besides taking steps to curb misinformation regarding availability of cooking gas.

State’s nodal officer for oil companies, Ajey Srivastav, said that there is adequate stock of gas cylinders in the state.

The Chhattisgarh government has also launched a crackdown on the black marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders across the state.

As many as 741 LPG cylinders were seized from 102 locations across Chhattisgarh following the raids by the state food and civil supply department to curb black marketing and hoarding of the LPG cylinders.

There is adequate stock of LPG cylinders in the state, a spokesman of the state government said.

“Refilled cylinders are being regularly supplied to 540 LPG distributors across all districts of the state. Sufficient stock of petrol and diesel is available in the state and is supplied to the consumers through 2,465 fuel pumps”, an official press release said.