Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves to Develop Nauradehi As 3rd Cheetah Habitat

Bhopal: The Mohan Yadav cabinet on Tuesday accorded approval to develop the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Nauradehi, in Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh as the third cheetah habitat in the state.

While the Kuno National Park in Sheopur district is the first cheetah habitat, Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Mandsaur district has been developed as the second cheetah habitat in the state.

The state currently has a cheetah population of 31.

Kuno is currently home to 28 cheetahs.

Similarly, the cheetah population in the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary is counted at three.

All these three cheetahs were translocated from Kuno.

The cabinet which met at the Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Centre at Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh decided to develop Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve, which was earlier known as Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary, as the third home of cheetahs.

The state needed a third cheetah habitat considering the pending translocation of eight cheetahs from Botswana to India in coming days.

These cheetahs have already been identified and kept in quarantine enclosures in a reserve forest in Botswana for translocation to Kuno, sources said.

“Eight cheetahs from Botswana are expected to arrive at Kuno in January 2026”, a spokesman of the Madhya Pradesh government said.

The cabinet also accorded approval to various infrastructure projects in Bundelkhand and other parts of the state.

Meanwhile, chief minister Mohan Yadav indicated that the long-awaited Metro rail service will be introduced in Bhopal on December 21.

Sources said that several metro stations in Bhopal are yet to be completed but the official clearance has been given to run the metro rail service.