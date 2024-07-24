MP Govt announces Raksha Bandhan gift to Ladli Behnas

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday announced a ‘Raksha Bandhan’ gift of Rs 250 each to the beneficiaries of ‘Laldli Behna’ scheme that had proved a game changer for the ruling BJP in the state in the last year’s Assembly elections.



Mr Yadav said that the beneficiaries of the scheme would get an additional Rs 250 as ‘Raksha Bandhan’ gift for the auspicious month of ‘Sawan’, in addition to the monthly incentive of Rs 1,250 being provided under the scheme.

Around 90 lakh women in Madhya Pradesh have been covered under the ‘Ladli Behna’ scheme, launched by the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

An allocation of Rs 18,000 crore has been made in the annual budget for 24-25 for the state to implement the scheme.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet which met here under chairmanship of the chief minister on Tuesday accorded approval for amendment to Madhya Pradesh IT, ITES, and ESDM Investment Promotion policy- 2023 to encourage investment in the IT, ITES, and ESDM data sector.

The amendment will enable investors’ units to get benefits of Madhya Pradesh IT (information technology), ITES (information technology enabled services), and ESDM (electronics system design and manufacturing) Investment Promotion Policy- 2023, the spokesman of the Madhya Pradesh government said.

Eligible investors will be able to get single window clearance, assistance in capital expenditure and rent, land at affordable rates, exemption in stamp duty and registry and assistance in marketing and quality control, the spokesman said.