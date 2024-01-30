Madhya Pradesh Bureaucrat Killed by Husband Over Nominee Dispute

Bhopal: A woman bureaucrat, posted in Dindori district in Madhya Pradesh, was killed by her unemployed husband for refusing to make him the nominee in her service, insurance and bank records, police said on Monday.

Nisha Napit (51), who served as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Shahpura, was smothered with a pillow by her husband Manish Sharma (45), evidence gathered by the police at the crime spot has indicated.

“The accused smothered his wife with a pillow on Sunday. He then sat near the body for around six hours. Later, he took the body to the local community health centre”, Dindori district superintendent of police Akhil Patel told reporters.

According to the police, doctors noticed blood stains in the nose and mouth of the deceased and immediately alerted the police, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Police said the accused sought to portray it a normal death saying that his wife was suffering from kidney ailment, but finally broke down under intense interrogation.

The accused had washed the blood-stained clothes of the deceased and the pillow in the washing machine to destroy evidence, police said.

The couple got introduced to each other through a matrimonial site and married in 2020.

The family members of the deceased alleged that the accused used to physically abuse her to meet his demand of making him nominee in her service, insurance and bank account.

The accused was booked under various charges including murder.

Local deputy inspector general of police Mukesh Srivastav hailed the investigation team for solving the murder case within 24 hours and announced an award of Rs 20,000 to them.