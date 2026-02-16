Madhya Pradesh: Budget Session Commences With 6-Stanza Vande Mataram

Bhopal: The budget session of Madhya Pradesh assembly commenced here on Monday with the singing of the complete six-stanza Vande Mataram.

This was the first time, the complete Vande Mataram was sung at an official function in Madhya Pradesh following January 18 directive by the Centre mandating singing of the all six stanzas of the poem, at official programmes.

Madhya Pradesh governor Mangubhai Patel later addressed the assembly marking the opening of the budget session.

He underlined the Mohan Yadav government’s achievements and its future plans to make the state developed.

He said that the state government has designated this year as the Year of Agriculture for development of agriculture and allied sectors in the state.

The governor said that a favourable environment for industries has been created by holding the Global Investors Summit at Bhopal.

The state government has set a target to make Madhya Pradesh a two-trillion dollar economy by 2047.

He highlighted the initiation of the river interlinking projects in the state to expand irrigation as well as mitigate drinking water crisis at several places in the state.

The governor’s speech was however marred by noisy protests by Opposition Congress members who regretted omission of deaths of people in Indore due to water contamination and deaths of 25 children in Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh due to consumption of spurious cough syrup, in his address.

Later, speaker of the assembly Narendra Singh Tomar adjourned the house till Tuesday.