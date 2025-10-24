Madhya Pradesh Bans Carbide Guns After 300 People Suffer Eye Injuries

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh government has imposed a complete ban on manufacture, sale and use of carbide guns, a makeshift explosive device, after more than 300 people, mostly aged seven to 14 years, suffered eye injuries during the Diwali celebrations in the state.

The Madhya Pradesh government has launched a statewide crackdown on the sale of the carbide gun as part of enforcement of a ban on the device, sources said.

Carbide guns or ‘agri-cannons’ are used by farmers to scare away monkeys and birds by generating explosions triggered by adding water to calcium carbide, a grey industrial chemical used in welding or fruit ripening, stored in a PVC pipe which looks like a toy gun.

The chemical reaction from this produces highly flammable acetylene gas, leading to an explosion.

“A review meeting was held as soon as the incidents of injuries due to the carbide guns came to light. We have ordered the district administrations to seize the remaining stocks and shut down illegal manufacturing units”, deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla who holds the health portfolio said.

He said that a medical team has been constituted to treat such injury cases.

Official sources said that cases of eye injuries due to the use of the carbide guns during Diwali celebration were reported in Bhopal, Vidisha and Gwalior.

More than 300 people, mostly aged between seven to 14 years, suffered vision-threatening injuries as the flame from the explosion hit their faces.

Of them, 14 kids suffered loss of eyesight, sources said.

Over 50 cases were recorded in Vidisha and 56 in Gwalior, sources said.

The devices are extremely dangerous and strict action will be taken against those selling them, a senior state government officer said here on Friday.

“We have launched a statewide crackdown on the manufacturing units and shops and individuals selling the carbide guns”, he added.