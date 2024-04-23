Madhavi Latha lodges complaint with ECI against Owaisi for ‘beef zindabad’ remarks

Hyderabad: Hyderabad BJP MP contesting candidate, K Madhavi Latha lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against MIM chief and sitting MP Asaduddin Owaisi for making provocative comments during an election campaign in the old city.



In her complaint, she said Owaisi asked a butcher to continue his job saying ‘kaat te raho’ and ‘beef zindabad.’

In a complaint to the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer, Madhavi Latha said that it has been seen in a video circulating in the internet showing contesting candidate of Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency Asaduddin Owaisi talking to a butcher encouraging him to continue his job - ‘kaat te raho' in Urdu, and also uttered words ‘beef zindabad.

This happened when Owaisi was taking part in an election campaign in the old city. These comments of Owaisi were encouragement to consume beef, which is against the sentiments of the other majority community and thereby it amounts to provocating and appeasing a particular community to vote in his favour as part of electoral gains.

“In view of the above, I, as a contesting candidate of Hyderabad Parliament constituency, request your good offices to take immediate action against Owaisi for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and also restrain him and his followers from raking up communal issues and hatred against another community to ensure fair and hassle-free elections in the sensitive constituency,” she said.