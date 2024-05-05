Madhapur SHO Flouts Rules, Rings in Birthday on Cable Bridge

Hyderabad: Madhapur SHO G Mallesh has flouted the rules set by the Police department by celebrating his birthday with others on Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge. A photo of him cutting a cake on the bridge went viral on social media.



It may be noted that on April 8, the Cyberabad traffic police had taken a decision to to levy heavy fines for obstructing traffic on Durgam Cheruvu Bridge in Hyderabad. Taking selfies or celebrating birthdays on the bridge will also attract a fine of Rs. 1000. Rs 1000 fine for obstructing traffic on Durgam Cherruvu Bridge.



The decision taken after a speeding car killed a man who was taking a selfie with his friends on the bridge.



Following the incident, the DCP of Madhapur, Dr.Vineeth G. has ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter, and actions will be taken based on the findings of the report.

