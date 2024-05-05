Madhapur DCP Orders Inquiry into CI's Cable Bridge Birthday Celebrations

Hyderabad: Madhapur Inspector, Gaddam Mallesh, has found himself in hot water after allegedly violating regulations regarding the use of the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge on Saturday.



Previously, the Madhapur police had announced strict implementation of rules prohibiting birthday parties, selfies and gathering on the bridge due to safety concerns after an accident claimed a life of a young man and left others severely injured.

However, it has come to light that CI Mallesh along with two others celebrated his birthday by cutting cake on the same cable bridge, violating the rules he made and has drawn criticism from the public, and media as well.

In a statement issued a few months ago, CI Mallesh warned against parties, group gatherings, selfies, stating any violcation would amount to punishment under Section 188. Yet, his own participation in a birthday party on the bridge raises questions about his commitment to enforcing the regulations.

Following the incident, Madhapur DCP Dr G. Vineeth said that they are conducting a thorough probe into the matter and a departmental inquiry is underway.