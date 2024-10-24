MACT awards Rs 88 lakh compensation to kin of man killed in accident

Thane: The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of Rs 88.06 lakh to the family of a flight instructor killed in a road accident seven years back. The MACT, presided over by Chairman S B Agrawal, gave the judgment on October 18 after a comprehensive review of the case. A copy of the order was made available on Thursday.

The victim, Varun Mahesh Bamrotia, then aged 28, was riding his motorcycle and proceeding to Manor with friends on December 24, 2017, when a trailer hit his vehicle near Sativali-Vasai flyover in neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra. The man died on the spot.

The police subsequently registered a case against the trailer driver. The deceased's wife and father in their claim submission said the victim was an assistant flight instructor earning a monthly salary of Rs 50,000, along with an additional Rs 200 per hour for his services.

The matter was proceeded ex-parte against the vehicle owner, while the insurer acknowledged the accident and the insurance coverage but contested other elements of the claim, including the assertion of contributory negligence. In his order, MACT Chairman Agrawal emphasised the importance of accountability in cases of road accidents and the need for adequate compensation to support the victims' families.

The compensation included Rs 87,36,012 for the loss of income and the remaining amount for the loss of estate, filial consortium and funeral expenses. The tribunal ordered that the respondents pay the amount with an interest rate of 7.5 per cent per annum from the date of the petition until the amount is realised.

It also ordered that Rs 60 lakh be placed in a fixed deposit in the name of the deceased's wife for five years, allowing her to receive a quarterly interest. Similarly, Rs 20 lakh will be deposited in the name of the victim's father under the same terms.

The remaining amount, along with the accrued interest, will be distributed equally between the two after due verification, the tribunal said.