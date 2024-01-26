Macron hails France's honor in India's Republic Day parade invite

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday expressed his thanks for the "great honour for France" as his country's trrops and aircrafts to be invited to march in the 75th Republic Parade of India.

"A great honor for France. Thank you, India," posted Marcron on X as Kartavya Path witnessed a march past by a combined band and marching contingent of the French Armed Forces.

The marching members were drawn from the French Foreign Legion, a well known and unigue corps of about 10,000 men from around the world, inclduing India marched on the Kartavya Path.



Macron attended as a chief guest at India's 75th Republic Day celebration.

This comes a few months after Indian troops and aircraft paraded in Paris for the 2023 Bastille Day, a 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France participated in the 75th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi today.



The band contingent from France was headed by Captain Khourda and followed by a marching contingent led by Captain Noel.

it was followed by the second Infantry regiment of the French Foreign Legion comprising 90 legionnaires led by Captain Noel. The Legionnaires wear the famous 'White Cap', which can be worn only by legionnaires who successfully went through four months of hard selection tests.

This marks a unique reciprocal exchange following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France on its National Day in July 2023. This momentous visit by Macron culminates in the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the Strategic Partnership between India and France.

Macron who arrived in India on Thursday in Jaipur held a bilateral discussion with Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi said that it is a matter of great pride that the French President was participating in the 75th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi .

In a social media post, PM Modi said, "Visited Jantar Mantar in Jaipur with President @EmmanuelMacron. This UNESCO World Heritage Site stands as a testament to India's rich heritage in astronomy. It also symbolises the blend of ancient wisdom and modern science, a shared value that both India and France appreciate."

In an earlier post PM Modi wroote," Welcome to India, my friend President @EmmanuelMacron. I am happy that President Macron begins his India visit from Jaipur in Rajasthan, a land with rich culture, heritage and talented people. It is a matter of great pride that he will be taking part in our Republic Day celebrations tomorrow, 26th January, in Delhi. His presence not only strengthens the ties between our nations but also adds a significant chapter to our shared history of friendship and collaboration."

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on today by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

President Murmu who arrived at Kartavya Path along with Macron in a traditional buggy, escorted by the President's Bodyguard was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21 Gun Salute was presented to the President.