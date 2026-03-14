Lyricist Vairamuthu Selected For Jnanpith Award

Chennai: Poet and lyricist Vairamuthu has been selected for the prestigious Jnanpith Award, becoming the third Tamil writer to receive the country's highest literary honour.The 72-year-old author follows in the footsteps of late novelists Akilan (1975) and Jayakanthan (2002).

Congratulating the lyricist, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed immense joy over the announcement.

Taking to 'X', Stalin noted that he had met the poet earlier in the day and the news arrived shortly after, enhancing the joy of their meeting.

The CM said that Vairamuthu, who has mastered both traditional and modern poetry, truly deserves this honour for his innovations in Tamil literature.

"If Kalaignar Karunanidhi were alive today, he would have embraced and celebrated the poet. I stand in his place to congratulate him; all of Tamil Nadu celebrates this achievement," the CM added.