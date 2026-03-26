Luxury SUV Heist Foiled In 3 hours: Bhubaneswar Police Track Down ‘Test Drive’ Gang To Ganjam

Bhubaneswar: In a swift and coordinated operation, Bharatpur Police in Bhubaneswar recovered a high-end SUV within just three hours of it being stolen in a dramatic “test drive” heist that involved armed intimidation, alleged kidnapping, and ransom extraction.

The vehicle—reportedly a premium Defender—was taken by a group of miscreants who had posed as prospective buyers. What began as a routine showroom test drive quickly spiraled into a well-planned crime, exposing a larger inter-state network.

According to police, the accused lured a showroom employee, Santosh Nayak, under the pretext of a scheduled test drive. After initial telephonic coordination, Nayak was asked to follow the suspects to another location. “Four persons arrived in a separate vehicle, speaking in a Bihari dialect, and directed me to move to a different spot,” he recounted.

The situation turned hostile soon after. Nayak alleged that the group offered him fruits before suddenly snatching his phone, assaulting him, and holding him at gunpoint. “They hit my head and demanded ransom. Initially, they asked for Rs 70 lakh, but later settled for Rs 15 lakh after speaking to our senior,” he said.

Once the money was transferred, the accused fled with the SUV. However, their escape plan was short-lived. Acting on the complaint filed at Bharatpur Police Station, officers launched an intensive search operation, aided by the vehicle’s anti-theft tracking system. The SUV was traced to Khalikote in Ganjam district and recovered within hours.

Investigators believe the gang had planned to move the vehicle out of Odisha, possibly to Bihar, suggesting the involvement of an organised interstate racket.

A forensic team has since examined the location where the crime was allegedly planned and executed. Preliminary findings indicate that the accused had consumed alcohol at the site. Glassware and bottles recovered are now being analysed for fingerprints and other crucial evidence.

Police sources confirmed that CCTV footage has helped identify the suspects. “At least five individuals are involved, four of whom are believed to be from Bihar. Their criminal backgrounds are being verified,” officials said.

The Commissionerate Police have formed a special squad to track down the absconding accused.