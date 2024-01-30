LS Polls: Unfulfilled Promises Haunt BRS, BJP Leaders

Adilabad: The unfulfilled election promises made during the last general elections are haunting the BRS and BJP leaders who gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state. The incumbents and the ticket aspirants have started a blame game against each other.

During the last Lok Sabha elections, the contested candidates promised the revival of the Adiilabad Unit of Cement Corporation of India, the greenfield airport to Adilabad, the Adilabad-Armoor railway line and filling vacancies in the RIMS super speciality hospital.

At a recent Adilabad parliamentary constituency review meeting, Adilabad BJP MLA Payal Shakar urged in-charge minister Seethakka to ensure the NOC from the state government for the airport since the previous government had failed to issue the same for the proposed project in Adilabad.

Both BRS and BJP leaders including former MLA Jogu Ramanna and BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao had been indulging in recrimination for not materializing these projects.

A team of officials of AAI visited the proposed place for setting up an airstrip or airport in Adilabad. In 2019, it was declared that 364 acres of land was available for the proposed airport in Adilabad town.

Soyam Bapu Rao alleged that the Central government was ready to allot the greenfield airport to Adilabad but the state government failed to give NOC to the proposed project.

Responding to the former MP Godam Nagesh’s letter in September 2016, former Union minister for civil aviation Ashok Gajapati Raju said the areal distance of the proposed site for the Adilabad airport was about 142 km from the Nanded Airport and 170 km from Nagpur Airport.

On the other hand, MP Soyam Bapurao met Union railway minister Piyush Goyal and requested him to include the Adilabad-Armoor rail line via Nirmal and sanction funds in the budget for 2020-21.

The Adilabad-Armoor railway line covering 120 km was proposed in the 2017-18 railway budget.

The railway ministry sanctioned a final location survey (FLS) for the Patencheru (Nagalapalli)-Adilabad new railway line of 317 km at an estimated cost of `5,706 crores. It is said that the project will connect important towns like Nirmal, Armoor, Bodhan, Banswada and Sangareddy along the new railway line.

The Adilabad- Armoor Railway Line Sadhana Committee members who sat on relay hunger strike say that the proposed Patencheru-Adilabadnew line will take a long time instead the Centre should first start the survey works so that the newline could be linked to the Hyderabad line from Armoor.

The same is the case with the revival of the Adilabad branch of the Cement Corporation of India. Both the BRS and BJP leaders had been involved in a verbal spat on the issue on several occasions.