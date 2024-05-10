LS Polls: Retired Judges and Journalist Invite Modi and Rahul to Election Debate

Hyderabad: Two retired judges and a senior journalist have extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for a public debate on the Lok Sabha Elections. The invitation, shared on social media, comes from Justice Madan B Lokur, former Supreme Court judge, Justice Ajit P Shah, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, and N Ram, former Editor in Chief of The Hindu.



The invite emphasizes the need for meaningful dialogue on key election issues, stating, "...we respectfully request the two of you, as leading voices from the two sides that seek the peoples' mandate, to a public debate with each other on the key issues of this election.



Concerns about the prevalence of misinformation in the digital age are also highlighted. The hosts stress the importance of an informed electorate, stating, In these circumstances, it is fundamentally important to ensure that the public is well educated about all aspects of the debate so that they can make an informed choice of the ballots - this is central to the effective exercise of our electoral franchise.



Modi and Gandhi are urged to nominate a representative if they are unable to attend. They are also given the freedom to select the venue, duration, moderators, and format of the debate.