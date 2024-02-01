Top
LS Polls In WB: Mamata Banerjee Urges Congress to Break Ties with Left Front for Alliance

31 Jan 2024 7:07 PM GMT (Update:2024-01-31 19:28:08.0)
Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee added: “I am alive only because of the blessings of my well-wishers. I can never forgive the Left and the CPI(M). So those who are with the CPI(M) now can also be with the BJP. This happened here during the panchayat polls. I won't forgive them.” (File Image: Twitter)
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
