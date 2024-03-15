LS polls: Congress to Declare Final Candidates List for MP on March 18

Bhopal: Congress will announce its candidates for the remaining 18 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming polls on March 18.

The final list of 18 candidates for Madhya Pradesh will be released by Congress on March 18, state party president Jitu Patwari said here on Friday.



Last week, Congress announced its candidates for ten LS seats in MP.





The party has left Khajuraho LS seat in Madhya Pradesh for Samajwadi Party (SP) as a part of seat sharing arrangements between them.

Sources said that the Central Election Committee (CEC) of Congress has asked the state election committee of the party to send single names each for 18 LS seats of MP for clearance by CEC, scheduled to meet on March 18.



Congress had won only one out of 29 seats in the 2019 LS polls in the state.



Congress veteran Kamal Nath’s son Nakul had won Chhindwara seat in the state in the last LS polls.



Congress has retained Nath junior in Chhindwara this time.



Meanwhile, several Congress leaders including former MLA Antar Singh Darbar joined BJP on Friday.



The other prominent Congress leader who joined BJP was Pankaj Sanghvi.



Mr Sanghvi was the Congress candidate from Indore in the 2019 general elections.



