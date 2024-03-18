LS Polls: Congress has Edge in Coal Belt Areas

The TBGKS has lost its base with single digit-votes by not winning a single division in the trade union elections in the coal belt areas in the erstwhile Adilabad, Warangal and Khammam districts.

The trade union elections of the SCCL, which is spread in four erstwhile districts, will sway polls in 24 Assembly constituencies. The CPI-affiliated AITUC has emerged as the recognised trade union with the highest 1,999 votes by winning five divisions and Congress-affiliated INTUC performed well by winning six divisions while the BRS-affiliated TBGKS suffered a drubbing with no single division. But, TBGKS won in the 2012 and 2017 polls for SCCL while AITUC won only two divisions as INTUC dropped from elections and extended support to AITUC in 2017.

AITUC secretary general Janak Prasad said, “The TBGKS’ defeat and also AITUCs best performance proved its strength and it will certainly give an edge to the Congress in the Adilabad and Peddapalli parliamentary elections.”

Meanwhile, the presence of the trade union affiliated with BMS (Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh), which performed poorly in the polls is nominal in the coal belt area.



