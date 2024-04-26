LS polls: Brisk Polling in Chhattisgarh, Moderate in MP, Baghel Heckled

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel was on Friday allegedly heckled by some BJP workers when he was visiting a booth under Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh.

Rajnandgaon along with Kanker (ST) and Mahasamund LS constituencies went to polls in the second phase polling in Chhattisgarh on Friday.

The incident happened when Mr Baghel who is seeking election from Rajnandgaon seat was visiting the polling booth at Dedesera under his constituency after learning about a clash between workers of BJP and Congress there, a Congress leader in Raipur said.

In his post in X, formerly Twitter, Mr Baghel alleged that he was prevented from visiting the booth by some BJP activists who indulged in hooliganism.

An average voter turnout of 72.15 percent was recorded in the three LS constituencies that went to polls in the second phase, according to the chief electoral officer’s office in Raipur.

The second phase polling in Madhya Pradesh however recorded moderate voter turnout of 54.83 percent by five pm on Friday.

However, the polling percentage may increase since many voters were still seen waiting to exercise their franchise.

Six LS constituencies in Madhya Pradesh went to polls in second phase polling on Friday.