Warangal: Among as many as 10 aspirants, including senior Congress leaders and former Parliamentarians, to the Mahabubabad (ST) Lok Sabha constituency Congress ticket is Bhukya Shoban Babu, lobbying for whom is intensifying and looks set to secure the ticket.

Shoban Babu is an accomplished professional with a commitment to social welfare, said sources. He holds a master's degree in computer science from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru and has completed an entrepreneurship development programme from the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad.

As the founder-chairman of Tribal Hub, he empowers tribal entrepreneurs and facilitates their interaction with government bodies. He leads the Tribal Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TICCI) as its president, advocating for policies that empower tribal entrepreneurs.

In response to the Covid-19 crisis, Shoban Babu had coordinated efforts to supply food to over 40.000 people and essential commodities through the Bhukya Shoban Babu Foundation. He was recognised for his contributions with the Banjara Ratna award, a certificate of appreciation from the ministry of tribal affairs.

In his political career, Babu served as the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) state core committee member and state treasurer in Telangana. He played a key role in expanding its membership base in the state.

He is facing a tough fight for the Mahabubabad MP ticket of the Congress from former union minister Balram Naik, Bellaiah Naik, Nehru Naik, Banoth Vijay Bai, Bhattu Ramesh, Mohan Lal and Kashiram, a police official.