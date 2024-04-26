LS polls: Anger in speeches of BJP leaders indicate their frustration, says Sachin Pilot

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday said that the anger in speeches of BJP brass, noticed after the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, indicates frustration in them over the ‘unfavourable’ situation for them in the general elections.



Addressing an election rally in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, Mr Pilot said that the senior BJP leaders started giving angry speeches after the first phase of elections.

“This is a manifestation of their frustration over the disclosure of the election slipping out of their hand after the first phase polling”, he said.

Mr Pilot claimed that the people are fed up with the false promises given by BJP and hence, an undercurrent against the party is visible across the country.

He wondered why BJP needed 400 plus seats in the general elections, as the party claimed to bag, when only 272 seats are required to form the government.

“There is something in their mind. Initially, BJP leaders said that they needed 400 plus seats to change the Constitution. But, later BJP brass started countering it, saying that they will not tamper with the Constitution”, Mr Pilot said.

He said that Congress had secured 400 plus seats in 1984 Lok Sabha polls. But, the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi never said that he would finish the Opposition.

He said that the speeches of BJP leaders are confined to three “Ms”- Muslim-Hindu, mandir-masjid and mangalsutra.

Mr Pilot also addressed public meetings at Mandsaur and Balon in Madhya Pradesh.

The second of the four-phase polling in Madhya Pradesh is going to be held on April 26 when six LS seats are scheduled to go to the polls.

BJP had won 28 out of 29 seats in the 2019 LS polls in Madhya Pradesh whereas Congress secured the lone seat of Chhindwara.