LS Poll Run-up: Central Forces Stage Flag Marches in Districts

Hyderabad: Days ahead of the release of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, at least 2,000 central forces have arrived in Telangana for bandobast duty. The have been dispatched across the state, including districts.

Hyderabad police have set up checkpoints at all sensitive places, including the city’s border localities. In districts, police officials have been taking out flag marches to create awareness among people and as a safety precaution.

Mahabubnagar police staged a flag march along with Indian Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Additional SP P. Ramulu said that the main objective of the flag march was to make people believe that the police are always there to maintain peace and security. ITBP deputy commandant Narayana Singh also participated.



"Police are working with the aim of creating awareness among the people in troubled areas and reassuring them that they could always bank on them," the Additional SP said.



According to police officials, central forces like ITBP, BSF, CRPF and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have arrived. They have been deployed early so that they could understand the local conditions and plan accordingly.