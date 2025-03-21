LS passes demand for Grants & Appropriation Bill

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Demands for Grants of various ministries for 2025-26, approving expenditure of more than Rs 50 lakh crore. The House passed the demands for grants by applying the guillotine, a procedure that considers the Demands for Grants approved without further discussion.

The House also passed the Appropriation Bill (3), 2025 moved by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Appropriation Bill, considered as a type of Money Bill that deals with financial matters like taxation, borrowing, and expenditure, gives the government the authority to withdraw funds from the consolidated fund of India to meet expenses during the fiscal year.



Earlier this week, the Lok Sabha discussed the demands for grants for the ministries of railways, Jal Shakti and agriculture and farmers' welfare. Applying guillotine means that the demands for grants for the ministries, on which it is being applied, are considered approved without a discussion.