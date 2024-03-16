LS elections: BJP ahead of Congress in poll preparations in MP, Chhattisgarh

Bhopal: With the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday blowing the bugle for the general elections by announcing its schedule, BJP is clearly ahead of Congress in poll preparations in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh at the juncture.





The party had virtually kicked off its campaign for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh immediately after coming to power in the state three months ago with chief minister Mohan Yadav making a tour of the state to hold rallies and public meetings to thank the people for bringing BJP back to power in MP.

On March 13, the BJP launched a 10-day mass outreach campaign across the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in MP to connect to people at the booth level by apprising them of various welfare programmes undertaken by the Centre.



The party cadres have been instructed to gather feedback from the various influencers of the society on the ground situation during the mass outreach campaign.





“This is a massive mass outreach campaign by the party ahead of the April-May LS polls. The objective of the campaign is not only to reach out to the people but also gather feedback from them on the ground situation”, a senior BJP leader said here on Saturday, unwilling to be quoted.

“BJP is fully prepared for the polls. This time, we will create a record by winning all the 29 LS seats in MP”, state party president Vishnu Dutt Sharma said.



BJP has already declared candidates in all the 29 LS seats in Madhya Pradesh in two phases.





Prominent among the candidates who are in the fray are former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (from Vidisha), Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia (from Guna) and Faggan Singh Kulaste (from Mandla).

Congress has however so far declared candidates in only six out of 28 seats the party is going to field its nominees in Madhya Pradesh.



The party has left the remaining Khajuraho LS seat for Samajwadi Party (SP) as per the seat sharing agreement between them.





“Congress will declare its candidates in 18 seats in MP on March 18. We are fully prepared for the polls”, Congress media wing chief K K Mishra here said.

BJP had won 28 out of 29 LS seats in MP the 2019 polls, leaving Congress to retain Chhindwara.



Madhya Pradesh is going to LS polls in four phases on April 19, April 26, May seven and May 13.



In Chhattisgarh too, BJP has declared candidates in all the 11 LS constituencies around three weeks ago.



The party candidates have already started campaigning in their respective constituencies.

“We are well prepared for the polls”, president of Chhattisgarh unit of BJP Kiran Singh Deo said.

Congress has however declared candidates only in six seats in Chhattisgarh so far.



Former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel is fielded by Congress in the Rajnandgaon LS constituency.



“Candidates for the remaining five seats will be declared on Monday. Our booth, district, block and Assembly level committees are already in action on the ground, canvassing for the party”, Chhattisgarh unit Congress spokesman Sushil Mohan Tiwari said.



BJP had won nine out of 11 LS seats in the last polls.



Chhattisgarh is going to LS polls in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May three.



BJP won power in both the states in the November last year’s Assembly polls.

