LS Candidates Announcement Delay Irks Karnataka Congress Workers

The delay in announcing candidates for the upcoming Parliamentary election, even in constituencies devoid of rebel factors, has left Congress workers across the state irritated.

The Congress unveiled its initial list of seven candidates for Karnataka in the first week of March. Despite rumors circulating on social media regarding potential candidates for other constituencies, the party is yet to make an official declaration. This delay has left party workers frustrated, particularly as the BJP has already announced candidates for the majority of seats, with the election swiftly approaching.

In Karnataka, the parliament election will be conducted in two phases, with Coastal and Old Mysuru regions voting on April 26th, and the North Karnataka region on May 7th.

"Party leaders had assured us that the names would be announced well in advance. The process of identifying candidates began months ago. However, we are now witnessing delays in the declaration of candidates. The Party should have announced our candidates sooner," a senior party leader told Deccan Chronicle.

"While it is understandable that there may be delays in constituencies with tough competition and potential rebel factors, there are many where such issues are minimal or nonexistent. In those areas, the party should have already declared candidates. Announcing candidates would introduce them to the people and boost morale among workers. It is being said that some candidates have been instructed to start campaigning as their names are finalized. However, until the official announcement is made, it is difficult to start a full fledged campaign," he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP, which has already announced candidates for 20 constituencies, has commenced campaigning in the names of their chosen candidates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held two public rallies in Karnataka in one week.