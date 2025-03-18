LS Adjourned Amid Opposition Protests Over Modi’s Mahakumbh Statement

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday amid noisy protests by the opposition seeking to ask questions on the statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Mahakumbh.Earlier, the House proceedings were adjourned till 1 pm soon after PM Modi made a statement on the Mahakumbh and opposition members rose in their seats in protest.

They also demanded the inclusion of stampede deaths in the statement. Thirty people were killed in a stampede at the Mahakumbh on January 29. When the House reassembled, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw responded to a debate on demands for grants of his ministry.

When the House took up the debate on demands for grants for the Jal Shakti ministry, opposition members continued protesting in the Well of the House, forcing the Chair to adjourn the proceedings for the day.