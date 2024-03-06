LRS Stirs War of Words Between Congress and BRS Leaders

BRS leaders demanded implementation of the LRS without levying any charges on the applicants. In a hard-hitting counter, Congress leaders said that the number of LRS applications, which, in 2015, stood at 1.5 lakh had shot up to 25 lakh when the BRS was in power. They pointed out that a GO to regularise plots under the LRS scheme and fees that was to be levied from the applicants was issued by the BRS government.

Meanwhile, women corporators of the Congress “cleansed” the area in front of the GHMC head office with turmeric water and drew rangolis. This, they said, was to demonstrate that the Congress government has taken up the task of putting an end to the malpractices indulged upon during the BRS regime.

“Why didn’t former MA&UD minister K.T. Rama Rao process LRS applications when they were in power,” demanded Cherlapally ward corporator Bonthu Sridevi.

Meanwhile, Khairatabad corporator P. Vijaya Reddy said that despite Rama Rao giving a call to join the protest on Wednesday, not even four of his MLAs from the city had turned up at the GHMC head office as most of them were planning to join the Congress.

Congress floor leader Daripally Rajashekar Reddy, who represents Lingojiguda, said that the BRS had made the state bankrupt while Borabanda corporator Baba Fasiuddin said that the BRS government had robbed Telangana state of all its assets.

BRS leaders who took part in the protest included city MLAs Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Maganti Gopinath and K.P. Vivekanand. They also protested at the HMDA office in Ameerpet.



