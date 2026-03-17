LPG shortage worsens as Modi government focuses on excuses: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that the LPG crisis in the country is deepening but the Modi government is busy spinning tales, taunting those who ask questions, and offering one excuse after another.

In a Facebook post in Hindi along with a video montage on the reported LPG shortage, Gandhi alleged that the Modi government has "compromised" India's energy security and if adequate preparations are not made even now, the times ahead will bring an even graver crisis.

"The LPG crisis in the country is deepening; yet, instead of offering solutions, the Modi government is spinning tall tales, taunting those who ask questions, and offering one new excuse after another," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

The reality is that the government itself is "rattled", Gandhi said.

"What was the first sign of this panic? As soon as supplies stalled, gas prices were hiked. Upon whom was the burden of this crisis placed? Upon you, the people of this country," he said.

Gandhi argued that this "crisis" did not emerge overnight.

"It is the result of a weak foreign policy that operates under duress. When the US exerted pressure on our energy policy, the 'Compromised PM' capitulated and made a deal," he alleged.

"Another major failure of this government: India has been rendered completely dependent on imports. The government has failed to develop the country's domestic energy capacity," the former Congress chief claimed.

Most importantly, the government failed to recognize the looming danger in time, he said.

The warning signs of an energy crisis were evident early on, yet the government took belated and half-hearted measures, Gandhi claimed.

"Today, the situation is dire: businesses are shutting down, and kitchen stoves in homes are going cold. Who is bearing the brunt of this suffering? You, the people of this country," he said.

"The truth is stark: the Modi government has compromised India's energy security. And if adequate preparations are not made even now, the times ahead will bring an even graver crisis," he said.

"And once again, the heaviest price for it will be paid by the very same people, you, the citizens of India, standing in queues for gas," he added.

With the LPG supply squeeze impacting hotels, businesses and household consumers through longer waiting periods and panic bookings, the Centre has asked states to expedite approvals for piped gas projects to enable faster rollout and ease pressure on cooking gas availability.

As the war in West Asia, which blocked India's access to almost 60 per cent of its LPG, continues with no end in sight, the government is now pushing for the use of alternative cooking mediums like induction cooktops.

"Situation remains a matter of concern, but we are providing supplies as before to the domestic consumers," said Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

This was made possible as refineries were asked to ramp up domestic output, which was then prioritised for household kitchens. Commercial use of LPG, such as in hotels and restaurants, was initially curtailed, but later restored to a fifth of their normal offtake.

"We have to look at alternatives," Sharma said at a media briefing.

To ease pressure on LPG, the government is promoting commercial and household LPG users to switch to piped natural gas. City gas companies are offering incentives and faster connections.

The government is also expanding the city gas distribution network to ease pressure on LPG demand, Sharma said.

India's LPG supplies came under strain as the Strait of Hormuz - a key route for imports - faces disruptions following the US and Israel attack on Iran and Tehran's sweeping retaliation.

With shipments from major suppliers such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates affected, India, which imports about 60 per cent of its LPG needs, has moved to ration supplies. The government has curtailed allocation to commercial users and industries to prioritise household consumption and prevent an immediate shortage of cooking gas.

The disruption has begun to ripple through several sectors that rely heavily on LPG. Restaurants have started dropping slow-simmered dishes from their menus because they consume large amounts of cooking gas, while industries, such as brick and tile manufacturing, ceramics and glass kilns, are also facing difficulties in sustaining operations due to gas shortage.

Essential services, including crematories, laundries and hospital kitchens, are similarly struggling to maintain regular activity, even as bakeries, street-food vendors and community kitchens report curtailing output amid tighter LPG availability.