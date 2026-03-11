LPG Shortage Hits Legislature Canteens; MLAs, Staff Go Hungry

Mumbai:The ongoing budget session of the Maharashtra legislature has been hit by the shortage of commercial LPG as several MLAs and staff of the legislature were forced to sleep hungry on Tuesday night. Restaurants and eateries in the legislative premises have been closed due to shortage of LPG.

As soon as the Vidhan Sabha proceedings began on Wednesday, senior Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar raised the issue in the House and demanded immediate action in this regard.



Mr. Wadettiwar said that the proceedings of the Vidhan Sabha ended at 1:15 am on Wednesday. At that time, the canteen of the legislature was closed, as well as the canteens in the legislature premises due to gas shortage. Hence, the MLAs, as well as the legislature staff and security guards had to sleep hungry.



“There is currently a huge shortage of domestic gas in the state and due to this there is an atmosphere of fear and anxiety among ordinary housewives. While the government is talking about development on one hand, the people are worried about how to light their stoves,” said Mr. Vadettiwar.



Demanding that the government immediately clarify its position on this serious situation, the Congress leader added, “Hotels outside are closed due to lack of gas. About 30 per cent of hotels in Mumbai and Nagpur have been closed due to gas shortage. This is taking a big hit to the economy. There is a fear of increasing black market due to gas shortage, as there was an incident of a vehicle carrying cylinders worth Rs 18 lakh belonging to an HPCL company being stolen.”



“This is a frightening situation in terms of law and order. Protests have started across the state, including Kolhapur and Vidarbha, to protest against gas shortage. Therefore, the state government should explain the situation regarding gas supply. If the supply has been disrupted due to war-like conditions or global reasons, the government should make a statement in the House about the current stock available and what measures the state government is taking to ensure smooth supply,” Mr. Vadettiwar demanded.



Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rahul Narvekar directed the state government to attend the matter. “Although this issue is related to the Centre, the state government is taking all appropriate measures for the welfare of the people and the government should pay serious attention to this,” he said.