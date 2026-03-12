LPG Shortage Fears Push Balasore Households Towards Electric Stoves

Bhubaneswar: Concerns over the availability of LPG cylinders and rising cooking gas prices have reportedly prompted many households in some northern Odisha districts like Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj to shift to electric stoves, triggering a sudden surge in demand for induction cooktops at electronics shops.

Several electronics outlets across the cities and towns reported increased footfall over the past two days as customers lined up to purchase induction stoves as an alternative cooking option. Traders said the demand for electric cooking appliances has risen sharply, with many families opting for induction cooktops amid uncertainty surrounding LPG supply.

Shop owners said the trend has picked up rapidly since reports of irregular LPG availability began circulating. Consumers, they added, are increasingly turning to electric appliances to ensure continuity in their daily cooking needs.

“The demand has increased significantly in the last couple of days. Many customers are coming specifically to buy induction stoves because they are worried about the availability of LPG cylinders,” said an electronics trader in Balasore market.

According to traders, the sudden spike in sales has also begun to strain existing stock levels. Some shopkeepers said they are finding it difficult to maintain adequate inventory as supplies from distributors are limited.

“Several popular models of induction cooktops are already running low. If the demand continues at this pace, we may face stock shortages in the coming days,” another shop owner said.

Customers visiting the shops said they were looking for reliable alternatives to LPG as uncertainty persists over cylinder availability and prices.

“We cannot depend entirely on LPG at the moment. Buying an induction stove is a safer option so that cooking at home does not get disrupted,” said a resident who purchased an induction cooktop on Thursday.

Traders believe the demand for electric cooking appliances may remain strong if concerns over LPG supply continue. They also noted that the shift reflects a growing preference among households for backup cooking options in times of supply disruptions.



