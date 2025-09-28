LPG Portability Plan: Consumers May Soon Switch Gas Suppliers

New Delhi: In a move similar to mobile number portability, now cooking gas consumers can change their supplier without altering their existing connection, offering more choice and improved service. Oil regulator Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has invited stakeholders and consumers for their opinions on the LPG interoperability framework.

In a public notice, PNGRB also stated that in situations where a local distributor faces operational constraints, consumers often have limited alternatives, leading to hardship. “There may be other reasons, too, and the consumer needs to have the freedom of choice on the LPG company/dealer, especially when the cylinder price is the same,” the oil regulator said.

While interoperability has been adopted in the telecom sector with much success in India, the same has not happened in the LPG sector. “Recent reports from various regions have highlighted a number of cases of supply disruptions and prolonged delays in LPG refill deliveries, in some cases extending to several weeks. Such service interruptions have caused hardship to households and commercial establishments, particularly in areas where local distributors face suspension or operational constraints,” the PNGRB said in the notice.

However, unlike cellular services, where consumers have the option to switch between different mobile companies, way back in 2014 LPG consumers were allowed limited options of changing only their dealers, not the oil company. For instance, a consumer of Indane Gas from Indian Oil Corporation had the option to choose from Indane Gas dealers in the vicinity. But, the consumer could not switch to Bharat Gas of Bharat Petroleum or HPGas of Hindustan Petroleum as intercompany portability was not legally possible at that time.

Now, the consumers will be offered options to change their dealers as per their will as PNGRB has sought to allow intercompany portability as well. “To strengthen continuity of LPG supply and safeguard consumer trust, PNGRB invites views and suggestions from consumers, distributors, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders on measures that could facilitate timely access to refills - by enabling consumers to be served from the nearest available distributor through improved coordination and flexible delivery arrangements within the existing network, particularly during times of disruption,” the regulator said.

The PNGRB said in the statement that India has achieved near-universal LPG household coverage with over 32 crore connections as of FY25. “However, persistent consumer grievances remain over 17 lakhs annually. While the oil marketing companies (OMCs) do strive to address the grievances, consumers do not have the option of migrating from one OMC/LPG dealer to another,” it said, adding that these developments underscore the importance of adopting a continuity-centric approach to safeguard consumers against service failures and to ensure uninterrupted access to this essential fuel.