Low Intensity Earthquake Tremors Experienced In Karnataka's Bidar

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has registered seismic activity measuring 2.2 magnitude in Bidar district on March 4 evening.

According to KSNDMC, the tremor, with an epicenter at a depth of 7 km, occurred at 7.40 pm, at 1.85 km East South East of Islampur village, Yeranalli Panchayat in Bidar Taluk.

“As per the Seismic Intensity map, the intensity observed is low and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 20-30 kms from the epicentre," KSNDMC stated in a statement.

Characterized by low intensity, the earthquake is not expected to pose any harm to the local community.

"The epicentre falls in Seismic Zone II and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the Seismo-Tectonic map. The community need not panic as the magnitude & intensities observed are very low,” the statement added.