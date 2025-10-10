Love Turns Tragic in Sunabeda: Young Couple Ends Lives in Heart-Wrenching Sequence

Bhubaneswar: A pall of grief has descended over the quiet DP Camp area under Sunabeda police limits on Thursday evening in Odisha’s Koraput district, where a young couple’s love story met a heart-wrenching end — a tale of affection, despair, and irreversible loss.

According to reports, a nineteen-year-old girl and her 22-year-old boyfriend, Bishal Pradhan, had once dreamed of a shared future. Bishal, who worked in a private firm in Bengaluru, often returned home to Sunabeda to meet the girl he deeply loved. Their bond, however, was recently strained — a rift that, tragically, neither of them could bridge.

On Wednesday, the young woman, overcome by despair, allegedly ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her home while her family was away. Her lifeless body was discovered later, sending shockwaves through the neighbourhood.

When news of her death reached Bishal, it shattered him completely. Friends recall that he was inconsolable, unable to grasp the loss of the person who had been the centre of his world. In an act of unbearable grief, Bishal walked to the river at Maliguda village and jumped in — choosing to follow her into the silence of eternity.

As dusk fell, panic spread. Police and Fire Services personnel, along with an Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) rescue team, launched an intense night-long search in the deep, dark waters. For 19 long hours, rescuers combed the river, their flashlights cutting through the mist, until they found Bishal’s body — still and lifeless, ending the search but deepening the sorrow.

The double tragedy cast a shadow over the entire Sunabeda region. Locals, unable to hold back tears, gathered near the riverbank, mourning two young lives that love had united — and loss had claimed.

Sunabeda Police registered a case (No. 11/2025) and sent both bodies for post-mortem to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput. Investigating officers IIC Sushuma Kunhara and SI Nirmala Lima said an inquiry is underway to understand what led the couple to such a devastating end.