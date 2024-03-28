Top
Lovers End Life as Parents Reject Relationship

DC Correspondent
28 March 2024 5:56 PM GMT
Lovers End Life as Parents Reject Relationship
Nizamabad: Upset over their parents' refusal to accept their relationship, a 28-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, who were in love, ended their lives near Basar railway station on Wednesday night. The deceased were identified as Suram Srikanth of Kotagally and Chakravarthula Nanditha of Sitaramnagar Colony in Nizamabad.

The couple was missing from Nizamabad and found dead on the railway tracks. Railway police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Srikanth was working as a teacher at Vishwa Bharathi School and Nandita was studying BSc second year at Nishitha College in Nizamabad. They had been in a relationship for the last few months. It is believed that their family members were against their relationship.

Depressed by this, the couple died by suicide. Railway police registered a case and were investigating. The bodies were handed over to their family members on Thursday.

Telangana Telangana News Telangana Special News Telangana Crime News Telangana crime Nizamabad Nizamabad crime 
India Southern States Telangana Nizamabad 
