Love is Power… Until He Cut It: Man Blacks Out Village Over Busy Girlfriend’s Line

In many love stories, drama often finds a way in, and people usually hear it through movies, or friends, and family. From eloping, tattooing faces or names to visiting partners in disguise, and meeting discreetly against societal norms, such stories are very common. Some people even take extreme measures, like cutting one's wrist, if their beloved refuses to talk to them.

Recently, one such incident surfaced on social media and left the netizens shocked as well as amused, as it actually plunged an entire village into darkness. The video of the incident quickly went viral across social media platforms. In the video, a man can be seen climbing an electric pole with a pair of big pliers in hand. Moments later, the man can be seen cutting the wires. According to some reports, the man was infuriated as his girlfriend's phone line was continuously busy. Instead of addressing the issue, he allegedly took the drastic step of cutting the power lines to ease his frustration. However, the authenticity of the video has not been verified yet. The video looked appalling and hilarious at the same time, due to which online users turned the incident into meme material.