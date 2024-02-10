Lorry Driver Convicted In Fatal Drunk Driving Case

Hyderabad: The Rangareddy IX Additional District Judge Court at LB Nagar on Friday convicted a lorry driver, Mallshetty Yashwanth, 50, for causing the death of a man while driving drunk, and sentenced him to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 26,000.

Police said the accident occurred near the Ayyappa temple in Nandigama at about 7.15 pm on December 7, 2021. Yeshwanth was driving drunk had drove the lorry into a roadside tree. The tree fell on one Sreedhar, killing him on the spot. Two others, Suresh Kumar and Vishwanath, sustained severe injuries. Upon receiving a complaint from one Nimmagadda Divakar, the police registered a case and conducted an investigation which led to the conviction.