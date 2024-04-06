Lord Rama and Sita's Celestial Wedding at Bhadrachalam Temple on April 17

Khammam: The Lord Sri Rama Brahmostavalu will start on April 9 with the distribution of Ugadi Prasadam on the occasion of Chaithra Shudda Paudyami at the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple at Bhadrachalam and conclude with the Purnahuti on April 23.

The celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, the Sitarama Thiru Kalyanostavam, will be held on Sri Rama Navami on April 17 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

According to temple authorities, the Sarva Bhoumavahana Seva will be on April 13, Garuda Dwajadivasam on April 14, Hanumantha Vahana Seva on April 15, Gaurdavahana Seva and Edurkolu Seva on April 16.

Mahapattabhishekam and Rathostavam will be held on April 18, Hamsavahan Seva on April 19, Ashwavahana Seva on April 20, Simhavahanaseva on April 21, Gajavahana Seva on April 22. The Purnahuti will be performed at 6 pm on April 23.