Lord Jagannath's Return Car Festival Begins, Chariot Pulling at 4 PM

Puri: Amid chants of 'Jai Jagannath' and beating of cymbals, sibling deities - Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath's - 'Bahuda Yatra' or return car festival began here on Monday.



The trinity along with 'Chakraraj Sudarshan' were escorted to their respective chariots from Sri Gundicha Temple in a ceremonial 'Dhadi Pahandi' (line procession) in the presence of lakhs of devotees, marking the beginning of the Lord's return journey or Bahuda Yatra to their abode at the 12th century Srimandir.

The deities were taken to Shree Gundicha Temple, about 3 km from the main temple on Rath Yatra day on July 7. The deities stayed in the Gundicha Temple, considered the birthplace of the trinity, for seven days.

Though Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had earlier fixed the timing of Pahandi between 12 noon to 2.30 pm, the Lord's procession began at 10.45 am, more than one hour ahead of the schedule.

As per tradition, the 'Chhera Pahanra' (sweeping of the chariots) ritual will be performed by Puri's titular king Gajapati Maharaja Divya Singha Deb in all three chariots.

The pulling of chariots is scheduled to start at 4 pm, a SJTA official said.

Odisha Police has deployed 180 platoons (1 platoon comprising 30 personnel) of force and 1,000 officers to maintain law and order and crowd management during the Bahuda yatra.

Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Sanjay Kumar said adequate security arrangements have been made for the Bahuda yatra. The entire city is under CCTV surveillance.

Around five lakh people are expected to congregate for the festival.

The deities will remain seated on the chariots in front of the Lion's Gate of the 12th-century shrine on Monday night and the ceremonial 'Sunabesha' (gold attire) will be performed on chariots on July 17. Around 10 lakh devotees are expected to witness the Lord's Sunabhesa, an official said.