Revanth To Play Football With GOAT Messi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday announced that Hyderabad will host football legend Lionel Messi’s “GOAT India Tour” on December 13, setting the stage for one of the most eagerly awaited sporting moments in the city’s history.

Football enthusiasts are gearing up for an extraordinary spectacle, as Messi is expected to play a friendly match with Revanth Reddy, who has long been a passionate football player and promoter of sports.

Official sources said that the exhibition match is likely to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium or Gachibowli Stadium, with the Chief Minister keen on using the opportunity to promote “Brand Telangana and Hyderabad” and inspire the youth of Telangana to consider sports as a promising career path.

It will be “RR9” versus “LM10” as Revanth Reddy will wear the No. 9 jersey and Messi will wear the No. 10 jersey for the exhibition match.

Revanth Reddy made the announcement on social media platform X, writing, “I look forward to welcoming and hosting G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi in Hyderabad on December 13. It is an exciting moment for our city and for every football fan who has dreamt of seeing a legend like you on our soil. Hyderabad is ready to host him with warmth, pride and the spirit that defines our people.”

World Cup winner Messi posted about the addition of another stop on his tour on his Instagram account on Friday, where he wrote: “Thanks for all the love from India! The GOAT Tour kicks off in a few weeks’ time!!! I’m happy to share that Hyderabad has been added to my visits to Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi. See you soon India!”

The Argentine football legend’s visit is expected to bolster the state’s “Telangana Rising 2047” vision, which seeks to project Telangana as a global destination for innovation, investment and sporting excellence.

Revanth Reddy will release the Telangana Rising 2047 vision document on December 9. The Chief Minister is likely to engage Messi as global brand ambassador for the “Telangana Rising 2047” initiative, a move aimed at elevating Telangana’s international standing.

Hyderabad was added to Messi’s itinerary after a proposed Argentina friendly in Kochi was cancelled, ensuring that fans in southern India would still have an opportunity to witness the football icon in action.

As anticipation mounts, local football academies are planning a series of events, including fan parades, friendly matches and public viewing sessions, to coincide with Messi’s arrival. Officials are preparing for huge crowds, with security measures being stepped up to manage the expected influx of visitors from across the country.

Revanth Reddy has been prioritising sports development since assuming office. One of his first major announcements was the setting up of the Young India Physical Education and Sports University (YIPE&SU), the first of its kind in south India.

The Bill to establish the university was tabled in December 2024, with the university envisioned as a cornerstone in Telangana’s plans to cultivate world-class professionals in sports science, coaching, management and sports medicine. The university aims to nurture elite athletes, promote research and accelerate sports-driven economic growth, positioning Telangana as a national leader in the sports sector.